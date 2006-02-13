  3GSM 2006: Motorola supports alternatives to regular mobile networks

Motorola has announced a series of handsets at 3GSM in Barcelona, Spain that aim to offer users access to emerging technologies.

On the first day of the show, the company announced that it will be making an i-mode versions of its new slim handsets - the Motorola SLVR L7 and L6.

i-mode, currently offered by o2 in the UK, offers customers access to content rich mobile internet services such as gaming, shopping, messaging and downloads.

The phones will come with dedicated i-mode soft key to enable access to over 96,000 active i-mode sites.

The company also used the show in Spain to announce the Motorola A910 on BT's Fusion service.

The dual mode Wi-Fi/UMA (Unlicensed Mobile Access) handset is the latest in Motorola's portfolio of fixed-mobile convergence devices enabling seamless access to both Broadband and GSM networks.

BT Fusion works just like a normal mobile phone when you are out and about, automatically switching to UK landline rates whenever you're calling UK landline numbers from home.

The Motorola A910 offers Bluetooth connectivity and has the ability to play MP3 music, take pictures via its 1.3 Megapixel embedded camera and runs on a Linux-Java operating system.

The Motorola A910 will be available on BT's Fusion service from Q3 2006.