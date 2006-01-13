Motorola launch Cosmic Blue RAZR V3 for boys
Just as you are getting over the pink version of the Motorola RAZR V3 launched before Christmas, the company has announced today that it is launching a Cosmic Blue version.
Already seen in silver, black and pink, the RAZR V3 Cosmic Blue supposedly “brings a new dimension to the ultimate in stylish communication” although here at Pocket-lint we personally didn't realise a colour could do so much.
The company press release, appealing to the lowest denominator suggests “It's a well believed myth that blue is for boys, and pink for girls, but with this latest launch from Motorola, no matter who you are or what your favourite colour is - there is now a Motorola RAZR V3 phone to match it”.
Aside from the colour, nothing has been added to the model and that included it still shipping with a rather under specced VGA digital camera compared to the megapixel phones shipping elsewhere.
The Motorola RAZR V3 Cosmic Blue will be available in January 2006.
