Motorola goes colourful for Christmas with new RAZRs

Seeing that the success and popularity of the RAZR handset isn't done with yet, Motorola today revealed two new colours and two new versions of the popular handset.

“We wanted to evolve the Motorola RAZR without compromising the integrity and philosophy of the original design”, said Leslie Dance, Corporate Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. “These four new phones complement the millions of RAZRs already in use, enabling consumers to choose the experience that best fits their personal style and mobile needs”.

The Motorola RAZR V3i adds a 1.23 megapixel digital camera, expandable memory and a new spun metal look.

The Motorola 3G RAZR with Ev-DO will give faster connectivity speeds as well as adding a 1.3 megapixel camera to the mix.

Those looking for a fresher look to the now common sliver or black will be pleased to see that Motorola has also announced that the thin phone will also be available in pink and blue for the holiday season.

The Motorola RAZR V3i, RAZR in pink and blue and RAZR for the 3G network are expected to be available in various regions before Christmas.