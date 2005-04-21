Motorola joins forces with Bose

Motorola, Bose and Carphone Warehouse in the UK has teamed up to offer the ultimate sound experience from your mobile.

In what seems a further attempt by the mobile phone manufacturer to increase its present as a music player starting from today you will be able to buy a new suite that combines Motorola's multi-media handsets with Bose's QuietComfort 2 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones.

Phones supported in the package include the MPx220 and the multimedia E1000 among others.

Bose has also worked with Motorola's current technology to develop an interoperable system that allows the enjoyment of audio from Motorola's handsets through the Bose QuietComfort 2 headphones. The re-engineered cable has a built-in microphone and answer/end phone capabilities, making it convenient to switch from a music or gaming application to a phone call when it arrives, allowing handsfree voice calls with the Bose headphones, from either handset as well as video calls from the E1000.

The Motorola-Bose mobile suite will be available exclusively in the UK, in ten branches of Carphone Warehouse later this month including Selfridges, Harrods & Tottenham Court Road.

Available on contract, the mobile suite includes your choice of either the Motorola MPx 220 or the E1000 and Bose's QuietComfort 2 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones.

The flat-folding headphones come with a protective carry case and the necessary cables for your phone, home stereo and in-flight entertainment systems.

Prices will start from £279.99 and depend on which phone and contract you take out.