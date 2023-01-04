The ThinkPad is Lenovo's iconic business laptop, and now it's getting a pocketable friend, the ThinkPhone

Few laptop brands are as instantly recognisable as Lenovo's ThinkPad notebooks. Even if they are usually seen rolled out in enterprises as work/business machines rather than chosen by individual consumers, it's a brand that's outlived many others.

Now, Lenovo-owned Motorola is about to launch a phone to work alongside it. It's called the ThinkPhone and its styling and design are clearly meant to fit in seamlessly with the look of the modern ThinkPad machines.

Motorola hasn't shown off everything yet, but we get enough of a glimpse to see that - as well as that ThinkPad-esque carbon fibre effect on the back - there's a red button on the side, mirroring the TrackPoint that's been on ThinkPad machines for years.

Exactly what this red button is for, we don't know. Previous leaks show the volume button and power button on the opposite side as normal, so we know it's not for either of those functions.

It could be a dedicated shortcut key, similar to what we've seen from BlackBerry in past, which is used to launch specific functions within the user interface.

As for specs, it's claimed we'll see 2022 flagship power inside the phone. That means the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform, not the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Otherwise, not much else is known about the mystery Moto.

Motorola's ThinkPhone will launch alongside a number of other Lenovo devices at CES 2023, so stay tuned and we'll bring you all the rest of the details when they're announced.