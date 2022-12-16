The Motorola X40 has officially landed, and it boasts some impressive specifications, at an even more impressive price point.

The new phone packs Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and we know from our iQOO 11 review that it's a serious performer.

That's backed up by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The converted Chinese prices range from around $490 to $615, a serious bargain for such meaty specs.

Add to this the fact that the Moto X40 has a blistering fast 165Hz 6.7-inch OLED display, and you've got a really compelling option for mobile gamers on a budget.

The screen is only Full HD+, but that'll mean higher frame rates in games, and is still more than sharp enough for most users.

The X40 packs a 4,600 mAh battery and supports 125W charging - that's enough for a 50 per cent charge in only 7 minutes.

In addition, the phone supports wireless charging, which is a true rarity in this price bracket. That'll take much longer at just 15W, though.

When it comes to cameras, you get a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and a 12MP 2x telephoto/portrait lens.

Not the craziest specs, compared to phones like the Edge 30 Ultra, but still a step above most of the competition.

The Motorola X40 will be available in China from 22 December 2022, the global launch is expected in the first half of 2023.