The Moto X40's Geekbench scores have leaked before its unveiling

(Pocket-lint) - The Motorola Moto X40 is expected to be announced next week but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM have already been benchmarked ahead of time.

With Motorola expected to share details of the Moto X40 on 15 December we won't have to wait too much longer before everything is official. But it looks like the phone is being put through its paces by someone somewhere, with the device popping up in a Geekbench benchmark result online.

The benchmark result sees the Moto X40 score 1471 in the single-core test and 4683 in the multi-core test. The result confirms that the device is using the latest and greatest chip to come out of Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of RAM. The device is also running Android 13, too.

Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto X40 will be waterproof and carry an IP68 rating, while that 12GB of RAM is expected to use LPDDR5X memory chips. Beyond that, a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and 50-megapixel ultrawide camera are expected to round out the main specs.

Lenovo executive Chen Jin previous claimed that the device will be the SUV of phones, suggesting that it will be rugged but also capable — we'll need to wait only a matter of days to find out if that all comes to fruition.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.