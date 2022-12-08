Motorola's Edge 30 Fusion gets a US launch in the best colour yet

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has announced that the Edge 30 Fusion is getting a launch in the United States in what can only be described as the best phone colour ever.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion was already available in some parts of the world, but the company now says that it is getting a launch in the United States. Inside it's the same phone, but on the outside, the company is leveraging a partnership with Pantone to slather it in Viva Magenta - the Pantone Colour of the Year.

Yes, that's a thing.

Just like the model that is already sold in European and Latin American countries, the American Motorola Edge 30 Fision will come with a 6.55-inch display capable of a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888+ 5G chip will handle plenty thrown its way, while a 50-megapixel camera system, with optical image stabilsation should make for some tasty photos.

Availability-wise, the phone will be available starting 12 December as an unlocked device that can be used on the AT&T and T-Mobile networks. It'll sell for $799.99 in this special colour, but those who want the less awesome Neptune Blue only pay $699.99.

It might be worth choosing the special colour though - those who do will get a pair of MOTO BUDS 600 ANC earbuds in the box in their own PANTONE 19-2118 Winetasting finish. If purple is your colour you've probably already decided on which one to choose!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.