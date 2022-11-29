(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has confirmed that its Moto X40 phone will arrive in December while also letting the cat out of the bag on two important specifications.

Writing on Chinese social network Weibo, Lenovo executive Chen Jin confirmed that Motorola will announce the X40 in December. For context, Motorola is now owned by PC maker Lenovo but continues to operate under its existing name.

Beyond the release window, the executive also gave us some more information about what the new phone will have to offer. According to Chen Jin, the Motorola Moto X40 will be rated as IP68, meaning it will be able to withstand all the trials and tribulations that a modern smartphone has to contend with. To that end, a translation of the Weibo post reads "this moto X40 supports IP68 waterproof. We would like to call it an SUV in the mobile phone, which can indulge in the city and wading mountains and rivers. In December, get ready to go!"

That definitely sounds impressive. Other specifications confirmed by Chen Jin previously include the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as LPDDR5X RAM.

We've also previously been told to expect the Moto X40 to pack a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Another 50-megapixel camera will hand ultra-wide shots, too.

With the official unveiling of the Moto X40 now taking place next month, we know that we don't have too long to wait for this thing to be shown off in the flesh. Then we'll find out just how SUV-like this thing really is.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.