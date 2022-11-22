A mystery Motorola phone just leaked but what is it?

(Pocket-lint) - Fans of Motorola might have themselves a new phone to watch out for in 2023, codenamed Penang5G - and we've leaked renders to look at, too.

The unannounced Motorola phone appears to be named after the Penang state in Malaysia, although we can expect it to get a different name once it is made all official. Very little is known about the device itself, but leaker Evan Blass says that it will ship with just 4GB of RAM and be offered with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

That alone would suggest that this will be a phone aimed more at the budget market than trying to compete with the many flagships from the likes of Samsung, Google, and Apple.

The leaker also shared an image of the phone, with both the front and back laid bare. It appears that there are just two cameras around the back, suggesting that we won't be seeing anything too Earth-shattering in the photography department - another nod to a possible targetting of the budget market.

We do know a few more bits and bobs - starting with the fact that the device will ship in North America on all three major U.S. carriers as well as the lesser-known Cricket, Dish, and Tracfone.

Blass also notes that there are models with codenames Penang4G and Penang+ also being worked on, although that doesn't necessarily mean that all three will be part of the same family when they go on sale.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.