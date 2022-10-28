(Pocket-lint) - Motorola's upcoming Moto X40 has appeared in an online regulatory database, giving us our first real glimpse of what to expect when it's announced.

That online database is the Chinese TENAA, the country's version of the FCC and it's been known to share details of unannounced products ahead of time before. Now it's at it again with the Motorola Moto X40 being outed.

According to that TENAA listing we can expect the Moto X40 to come with a curved OLED display and a hole-punch camera arrangement. The rumours already have that display being a Full HD+ affair with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, but we might need to wait for confirmation of that.

A fingerprint scanner appears to be built into the power button on the right side of the display, with the volume buttons also found on that same side.

Rumours also had the new phone coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside, with Chen Jin, the Lenovo Group General Manager of Lenovo China Mobile, now confirming as much via a Weibo post on the subject. They also added that LPDDR5X RAM will be used to ensure that chip won't be left waiting for data to chew on.

As for when the Moto X40 will go on sale, we're still a little bit in the dark there. But if Lenovo's mobile boss is talking about its specs it's unlikely to be too far off into the future. The rumour-mill has an international launch in the cards as well, although perhaps under a different name.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.