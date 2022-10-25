Moto Razr 2022 launches internationally, with a much more acceptable price tag

(Pocket-lint) - Having unveiled the phone in China over the summer, Motorola has now launched the latest Moto Razr in western markets, with a price tag that's much less eye-watering than the previous Razr 5G.

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with modern flagship specs, and will be available to buy in the UK for £949, making it a much more competitive offering and one that will seek to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4.

If anything, it's much needed competition since - outside of China - Samsung has very few genuine competitors in the foldable phone market.

Reading down the spec sheet reveals a phone with lofty ambitions and one which - on paper - ticks all of the right boxes. It's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has a large 6.7-inch flexible OLED display that reaches refresh rates up to 144hz and has HDR10+ certification.

What that means is that it's bright, vibrant, has excellent contrast levels and has fluid animations and movement.

The display folds in typical Moto-style, meaning it curves inside the body of the phone, so it doesn't have that single, prominent crease like you find in the Galaxy devices. The hinge has also been redesigned so that it can hold steady at different angles.

It features a dual camera system which Motorola boldly claims has the 'most advanced camera ever placed in a flip phone'. This is in reference to the main 50-megapixel camera which pixel bins to create larger pixels, and offers strong autofocus in any condition, plus has OIS to avoid shakiness and blur. It's joined by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with macro capability.

Thanks to the advanced processing power from the Snapdragon chipset, the phone can also record up to 8K video, or record in HDR10+. Plus, with that large 'Quick View' display on the front cover, you can use those main cameras for selfies and vlogging too.

Other specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 3,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also has a stereo speaker system, with Dolby Atmos working behind the scenes to offer a more immersive audio experience whether you're using headphones or the front firing speakers.

The Razr 2022 will be available in the near future, with a price tag set at £949. In the UK at least, you'll be able to buy it from Amazon and John Lewis.

Writing by Cam Bunton.