Leaked Moto Edge 30 Ultra social ad reveals all key features

(Pocket-lint) - A polished render video has been leaked showing all of the key features we can expect to see on the next flagship Motorola phone that's due to launch in western markets soon.

The video, which appears to be an official ad or teaser for the phone designed for social media, essentially repeats all of the features we already knew about, since the phone launched as the Moto X30 Pro in China last month.

-

It shows a device with curved glass on both sides, with skinny metal frames and a display which takes up pretty much all of the available space on the front of the phone (minus the small cutout for the camera).

As we'd heard for months prior to the launch in China, the camera system is led by a large 200-megapixel sensor developed by Samsung, designed to take good photos in any light conditions.

Like a lot of recent flagship phones, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and features super fast 125W TurboPower charging which can deliver enough charge for a full day in just seven minutes.

You can see the video embedded below in a tweet by the frequent leaker, Evan Blass on Twitter.

With all of this, plus the 1 billion colour display on the front and Dolby Atmos enhanced sound, the Edge 30 Ultra is shaping up to be an impressive device. Whether it all adds up to a great experience, however, is yet to be seen.

Writing by Cam Bunton.