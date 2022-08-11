(Pocket-lint) - After months of leaks and rumours, the Motorola Razr 2022 is finally official.

Originally slated for launch last week, the event was postponed, but now we get a confirmed look at the final design.

For now, the device has only been launched in China, but we're expecting a global release to follow in the coming months.

As rumours suggested, the iconic Razr "chin" is not present on the third-generation device.

This takes away from its nostalgic charm but is a good move when it comes to practicality and usability.

Notably, the launch comes just a day after Samsung unveiled the Razr's biggest competitor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

There's a similarity that's more than skin deep, too, with both devices running on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

However, while the Z Flip 4 tops out at 8GB of RAM, the Razr will be available in 8GB or 12GB configurations, along with 512GB storage.

The main screen is 6.7-inches, up from 6.2-inches on its predecessor, it also benefits from a better hinge which allows the device to close completely when folded.

The new OLED panel boasts a zippy 144Hz refresh rate, which could be great for gamers if it can keep cool under pressure.

The rear of the device features a 50MP 1/1.5-inch main sensor, complimented by a 13MP ultra-wide camera.

On the interior display, a 32-MP hole-punch selfie camera is found, along with stereo speakers that have Dolby Atmos support.

5 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel 6a By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 26 July 2022 The Google Pixel 6a is finally here and available to order, so it's the perfect time to look into what makes this phone special.

The Razr 2022 runs Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 on top, prices range from 5,999 CNY (about $890) to 7,299 CNY (about $1,085)

Writing by Luke Baker.