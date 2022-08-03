Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Leaked renders show the Motorola Edge 2022 in detail

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola may have ditched its launch event this week, but we're still learning more about its upcoming devices.

Leaked renders provided by OnLeaks and Pricebaba give us a detailed look at the unannounced Edge 2022, expected to launch after the Razr 2022 and Frontier models.

Since this phone is yet-to-be-announced, its name may end up changing, but its codename from a previously leaked roadmap is the Dubai+.

The phone features a central hole-punch camera and appears to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It's a slim design with a bit of a camera bump and curved edges on the back panel.

There are three cameras on the rear, along with an LED flash and text that reads "50MP OIS Quad Pixel" - which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the primary shooter.

There's no 3.5mm headphone socket on this model, just USB-C, a SIM tray, volume control and a power button.

Rumours suggest it'll have a 6.5-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The auxiliary cameras could be a 13MP ultra-wide, along with a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, we're expecting a 32MP selfie snapper.

It's expected to run on an unannounced MediaTek chip and come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Rumours are pointing to a Q3 2022 release date.

Writing by Luke Baker.