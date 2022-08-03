Leaked renders show the Motorola Edge 2022 in detail

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola may have ditched its launch event this week, but we're still learning more about its upcoming devices.

Leaked renders provided by OnLeaks and Pricebaba give us a detailed look at the unannounced Edge 2022, expected to launch after the Razr 2022 and Frontier models.

Since this phone is yet-to-be-announced, its name may end up changing, but its codename from a previously leaked roadmap is the Dubai+.

The phone features a central hole-punch camera and appears to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It's a slim design with a bit of a camera bump and curved edges on the back panel.

There are three cameras on the rear, along with an LED flash and text that reads "50MP OIS Quad Pixel" - which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the primary shooter.

There's no 3.5mm headphone socket on this model, just USB-C, a SIM tray, volume control and a power button.

Rumours suggest it'll have a 6.5-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The auxiliary cameras could be a 13MP ultra-wide, along with a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, we're expecting a 32MP selfie snapper.

It's expected to run on an unannounced MediaTek chip and come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Rumours are pointing to a Q3 2022 release date.

Writing by Luke Baker.