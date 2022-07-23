(Pocket-lint) - Both Motorola and Samsung are preparing to launch their next-gen folding phones. While Samsung enjoys market dominance, Motorola is looking to boost the retro love for its Razr brand, with a new model in that family.
It appears that Motorola will be revealing its device before Samsung does, with confirmation of an event in China on 2 August. That is the week before Samsung is expected to reveal the Z Flip 4 at Galaxy Unpacked on 10 August.
Confirmed via Weibo, the post from Motorola appears to show the corner of a device that matches previous leaks we've seen for the new Moto Razr, while it is accompanied by a second device - the so-called Motorola Frontier.
That second device is expected to launch as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra globally, but gets Moto X30 Pro branding in China.
A new folding phone
The Moto Razr is dripping with nostalgia as one of the most memorable flip phones of yesteryear. Motorola has been trying to revive that as a folding phone, but made some unusual choices with its first attempts.
The design is expected to evolve to remove the chin - although that was part of the original design - so it's likely to look more like Samsung's Z Flip series. The display is said to be 6.7-inches, with a 3-inch display on the outside of the device.
We're also expecting flagship specs, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 rumoured, with a pair of cameras, fronted by a 50-megapixel main sensor.
A new Frontier
The Frontier has been rumoured for some time and expected to be a new Motorola flagship phone. It's likely to launch under the Moto Edge 30 Ultra name outside of China and it's expected to pack in Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 hardware.
But most of the attention is on the 200-megapixel camera, with a Samsung Isocell HP1 sensor. While that will make for great headlines, megapixels don't always make for great photos, so Motorola will have a lot to prove against the likes of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra using the Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor.
The other specs that this phone offers align with a flagship position, so there's plenty to be excited about.
While this launch is set to be for China, we'd expect Motorola to follow-up with an event for the rest of the world before too long.