(Pocket-lint) - Both Motorola and Samsung are preparing to launch their next-gen folding phones. While Samsung enjoys market dominance, Motorola is looking to boost the retro love for its Razr brand, with a new model in that family.

It appears that Motorola will be revealing its device before Samsung does, with confirmation of an event in China on 2 August. That is the week before Samsung is expected to reveal the Z Flip 4 at Galaxy Unpacked on 10 August.

Confirmed via Weibo, the post from Motorola appears to show the corner of a device that matches previous leaks we've seen for the new Moto Razr, while it is accompanied by a second device - the so-called Motorola Frontier.

That second device is expected to launch as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra globally, but gets Moto X30 Pro branding in China.

The Moto Razr is dripping with nostalgia as one of the most memorable flip phones of yesteryear. Motorola has been trying to revive that as a folding phone, but made some unusual choices with its first attempts.

The design is expected to evolve to remove the chin - although that was part of the original design - so it's likely to look more like Samsung's Z Flip series. The display is said to be 6.7-inches, with a 3-inch display on the outside of the device.

We're also expecting flagship specs, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 rumoured, with a pair of cameras, fronted by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The Frontier has been rumoured for some time and expected to be a new Motorola flagship phone. It's likely to launch under the Moto Edge 30 Ultra name outside of China and it's expected to pack in Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 hardware.

But most of the attention is on the 200-megapixel camera, with a Samsung Isocell HP1 sensor. While that will make for great headlines, megapixels don't always make for great photos, so Motorola will have a lot to prove against the likes of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra using the Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor.

The other specs that this phone offers align with a flagship position, so there's plenty to be excited about.

While this launch is set to be for China, we'd expect Motorola to follow-up with an event for the rest of the world before too long.

Writing by Chris Hall.