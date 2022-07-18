(Pocket-lint) - One of Motorola's general managers has posted online a photo taken using the forthcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphones.

Chen Jin used the 200-megapixel sensor on the main camera - previously confirmed to be Samsung's Isocell HP1 - to snap a bunch of flowers. He posted the result on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Apparently, the image was snapped at 50-megapixels, as the sensor used 4-in-1 pixel processing to get the best result. The image was further compressed through the online sharing tools of Weibo itself.

It's still impressive, mind, with clear definition and bright, realistic colours.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will reportedly launch in China this month, making it the first to feature that specific camera sensor.

It is also said to come with a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front, 6.73-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 144Hz display, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processing.

Other leaked specs include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

As well as the 200-megapixel main camera, the triple-lens unit will feature a 50-megapixel secondary cam, and a 12-mgapixel - likely for depth/macro.

We'll find out more in the coming two weeks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.