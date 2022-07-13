Motorola teases the Razr 2022 ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - There have been rumours aplenty surrounding the next Motorola Razr device, codenamed Maven, and often referred to as the Razr 3.

Now, we get our first official look at the device, and we know it'll be launching as the Razr 2022.

The news comes after images were shared by the GM of Lenovo Mobile China on Weibo.

One image shows the device unfolded, with its sizable interior display on view. The other shows the device folded down.

Motorola followed this up with a short teaser video, also posted on Weibo.

We can clearly see that the iconic chin has been removed, as early leaks suggested it would be.

The larger outward-facing screen is also visible here, along with the redesigned hinge and dual-camera setup.

These cameras are rumoured to be a 50MP f1.8 primary with a 13MP ultra-wide. The selfie camera is a punch-hole design with a 32MP resolution.

The Razr 2022 is expected to run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

We're not sure exactly when the phone will launch globally, but it should be soon and it's expected to cost €1,149 in Europe.

Writing by Luke Baker.