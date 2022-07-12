(Pocket-lint) - Motorola's next flagship phone is shaping up to be quite an impressive device if rumours surrounding it are anything close to accurate. Leaks portray an image of a device with a droolworthy spec sheet.

The latest information about the upcoming phone suggest the Edge 30 Ultra will not only feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but also 12GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery with really quick 125W wired charging.

Some of this has been stated before, but what's new is that the display on the front could reach maximum refresh rates of up to 144Hz, and this on the usual 6.67-inch panel.

It has also been claimed before that this will be the first phone to hit the market with one of Samsung's 200-megapixel sensors, which suggests this could be the device also sometimes referred to as 'Frontier'. If so, it could be that we've known a number of these specs already.

As was revealed recently, however, it looks like the Moto Edge 30 Ultra won't be alone in featuring that 200-megapixel camera. Rumours speculate that a Xiaomi 12T Pro will feature the same main camera sensor.

The Moto 'Frontier' or Edge 30 Ultra is expected to launch at some point this month, so it's unlikely we'll have to wait all that long for the picture on this device to become clear.

Writing by Cam Bunton.