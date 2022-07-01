(Pocket-lint) - A report detailing Motorola's expected plans for the remainder of 2022 and heading into 2023 has been released.

The information comes courtesy of the oft-reliable leaker, Evan Blass, over at 91mobiles.

The report skips over imminent releases like the Razr 3 and Frontier, instead, looking further afield.

Of course, when looking so far ahead, there can be large changes in the interim, so take the later predictions with a grain of salt.

Still, it's an interesting look at what to expect from the brand, so let's dive into the roadmap.

The first phone is codenamed Devon and is expected to launch fairly soon as the Moto G32.

It'll be a Snapdragon 680-powered lower mid-range model with a 6.49-inch display and either 4 or 6GB of RAM.

Then we'll get a device codenamed Tundra, which will be an Edge branded model targeted at the Chinese market.

Tundra will have a 6.55-inch 144Hz display paired with a Snapdragon 888+ SOC. It's expected sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

Tundra will be followed by two Mediatek-powered models, one entry-level and one upper-mid-ranger, named Maui and Victoria.

Maui will have a Helio G37 processor and Victoria will feature an unannounced processor, the MT6879. These, too, will be launching in Q3 2022.

Last up for 2022 is a 5G variant of Devon, it'll be similarly specced to its predecessor but with a Mediatek chip, rather than the Snapdragon 680. The main camera should see an upgrade, to 64MP, too.

When 2023 rolls around, Motorola has a few flagship-level devices planned. Bronco and Canyon are expected to be at the forefront of Motorola's 2023 Edge lineup, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside the former and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the latter.

We are to expect high refresh-rate displays and up to 12GB of RAM, along with 50MP main shooters on both devices.

There's also the vertical rollable phone, codenamed Felix and a follow-up to the unreleased Razr 3, named Juno. These are expected in 2023, though, exactly when they might appear isn't yet known.

Writing by Luke Baker.