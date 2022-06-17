New leak reveals Motorola Razr 3 pricing and colour options

(Pocket-lint) - The latest leak surrounding Motorola's upcoming foldable lets us know what to expect when it comes to pricing and colour options.

The information comes from CompareDial, who teamed up with notorious tipster OnLeaks to share the news.

Supposedly, the Razr 3 will retail for €1,149 in Europe - a significant drop compared to its predecessor's €1,399 MSRP.

In the UK, the Razr 5G carried a £1,399 price tag, so we might expect the Razr 3 to be £1,149, too.

The exchange rate is a bit of a raw deal, but the drop in pricing is certainly welcome news.

As far as colourways, there's not much to get excited about, the Razr 3 will be available in a single colour initially: Quartz Black.

Previously, we were expecting a blue variant to be available, too. Though, the report states that Motorola may launch additional colours at a later date.

As we know from previous leaks, the Razr 3 is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Both the internal and external screens will see an increase in size and we'll get an additional camera lens to play with.

The Razr 3 is expected to launch in China next month, with European and global markets following shortly afterwards.

Writing by Luke Baker.