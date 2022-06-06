Motorola Moto Edge 2022 renders and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Moto Edge 20 really impressed us last year, and now, it would seem its successor will be arriving in the third quarter of 2022.

The ever-reliable tipsters OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have treated us to high-resolution renders and spec details for the upcoming device.

From a design standpoint, the new phone carries over the camera arrangement of the Edge 20, but it would seem that there's less of a camera bump on the upcoming model, thankfully.

It would appear that the edges have been smoothed off on the new model, too, whereas its predecessor featured flat sides reminiscent of a Sony Xperia phone.

The front of the device has thin bezels and a hole-punch selfie camera, the phone is said to be roughly 160.8 x 74.2 x 8.2mm in size.

The display will feature a 6.5-inch FullHD+ pOLED panel. It'll run at up to 144Hz with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

At its heart, you'll find a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor, paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage.

It'll feature a sizable 5000 mAh battery to keep things running all day.

On the camera front, we should be seeing a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 13MP wide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Given that the Edge 20 had a whopping 108MP main, it's a little disappointing to see a step down in resolution, however, it's possible this could be made up for with improved stabilisation or a larger sensor.

The selfie shooter, on the other hand, maintains its impressive 32MP resolution. So your video calls will always be looking crispy.

Writing by Luke Baker.