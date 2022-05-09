Could this be our first glimpse of the Motorola Razr 3?

(Pocket-lint) - A pair of images have surfaced depicting what looks like the next Motorola Razr phone. The pictures come via the often reliable leaker, Evan Blass, at 91Mobiles.

The device is codenamed Maven, and most noticeably it features two cameras on the rear, whereas the 2020 Razr had only a single lens.

These cameras are supposedly a 50MP f1.8 main sensor and an auxiliary 13MP for wide-angle and macro photography.

With the device closed, we can see that the extended chin is no longer present, resulting in a more square-shaped device.

This also means that the design now deviates quite significantly from the original Razr, from which the 2019 and 2020 models drew their inspiration.

The fingerprint sensor has moved yet again, found on the outer chin on the 2019 model, then on the rear of the device on the 2020 Razr, now it will become part of the power button instead. This is a welcome move in our book, as neither of the previous placements felt very natural in use.

The inner folding display is tipped to be an FHD+ screen with a 32MP hole-punch selfie camera.

Blass says that Motorola was originally planning two variants of the upcoming Razr, one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and one with an upcoming 'Plus' version of the SOC.

However, due to delays in the manufacturing of the latter chipset, it's not known how Motorola plans to proceed.

There will be a variety of configurations available, with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

It's said to be available in black and blue colourways and will be launching in China around late July or early August, the global release will follow shortly after.

Writing by Luke Baker.