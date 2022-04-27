Motorola announces Edge 30, its latest mid-range phone

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has announced the Edge 30, its latest mid-range phone and one that takes the plaudits as the thinnest 5G handset yet to hit the market.

Judging by that alone the phone certainly looks fairly nice, albeit a little generic from the back - it's got a three-camera bump with an ultrawide lens and a 32MP selfie camera on the front of the phone that should make for crisp selfies.

It can also shoot HDR10 footage, for an improvement to how it handles colour, and that footage will look great on its display, which can render HDR10+. It's a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 144Hz peak refresh rates, although Motorola has a variable system to hopefully save on battery by using lower rates when you don't need them.

The chipset at the phone's heart is the Snapdragon 778G+, enabling what we hope will be very decent performance for a mid-range phone, and with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the basic model (rising to 256GB) it should all be nice and responsive.

A 4020mAh battery should give battery life that stretches into a second day, according to Motorola, although we're not sure exactly how far. Fast-charging means you can get juiced up quickly, though.

The phone arrives in EU markets at €449.99 or £379.99, a very similar entry-point to the Edge 20, a phone that impressed us very solidly on review in 2021. It will arrive in the Americas, too, at a later date.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.