Moto G62 and G82 5G are coming soon, leak suggests

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola is expected to announce a number of additions to its ever-growing Moto smartphone portfolio in the next few weeks, with talk of new Moto G models, as well as the Moto Edge.

The Moto G62 5G has appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance database revealing a couple of specifications for the device, including support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Android 12 out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Moto G82 5G was spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website, confirming its name, as well as 5G and LTE variants.

Though neither listing reveals much else about the two devices, there have been a couple of previous rumours giving us some idea of what we can expect. The Moto G62 5G is said to be coming with a 50-megapixel main camera, along with two additional sensors on the rear and it is expected to have a Full HD+ display, though sizing hasn't been leaked.

Other specifications for the Moto G62 5G are said to include a 6000mAh battery, 33W charging, 8GB of RAM and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The screen is also expected to offer a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G82 5G meanwhile, is said to be coming with a 5000mAh battery, run on the Snapdragon 695 processor and feature 8GB of RAM.

For now, nothing is official but we will bring you all the official details when we hear more.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.