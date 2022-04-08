(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm's updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor will reportedly start to appear in phones from June or July, and the first smartphone to hit market with it could well be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

The processor is tipped to be announced in May, with a renowned leaker recently revealing that Qualcomm could switch from Samsung's 4nm process (as seen in the standard Gen 1) to TMSC's.

This is corroborated by MyDrivers, which claims that not only has there been major progress made on the enhanced chipset, but that it may appear in Motorola's next flagship.

The phone, which could also be dubbed Moto X30 Pro internationally, will benefit from the processor's lower power consumption and heat generation, it is said.

The Edge 30 Ultra will also allegedly come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its rear main camera is claimed to be a monster, with a 200-megapixel main cam, 50-megapixel secondary, and additional 12-megapixel sensor for good measure.

The front camera is claimed to be 60-megapixel.

Renders of the phone - under the global X30 Pro branding - have also been posted online, although there's no confirmation on their validity as yet.

Writing by Rik Henderson.