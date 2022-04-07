New 5G Moto G Stylus model revealed in pics and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - We've been treated to a budget-friendly Moto G Stylus already this year, as it became available in February, but now there's a 5G version on its way.

Motorola should unleash the Moto G Stylus 5G soon, but prior to that a bunch of pictures and specifications have been posted online.

Images acquired by 91Mobiles show a similar design to the 4G edition, with a 6.78-inch display featuring a hole-punch camera top-centre and a triple-camera unit on the rear.

However, the processor is reportedly upped to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (over the 665) to add the necessary 5G modem. This is coupled by 12GB of RAM.

Pretty much everything else is the same. The rear camera will be made up of a 50-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel secondary for wide-angle and macro photos, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front snapper will be 16-megapixel.

The display allegedly sports a 1080 x 2460 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

A 5,000mAh battery will power the whole shebang and there's actually a 3.5mm headphone jack for old school earbuds users - somewhat a rarity these days.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is said to come in black and "seafoam" green when it ships. We just don't know when at present.

Writing by Rik Henderson.