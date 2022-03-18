Moto Edge 30 benchmark leaked, reveals key specs

(Pocket-lint) - Having already launched the 'Pro' model of its Edge 30 lineup in early March, it appears Motorola is about to launch a lower powered model. At least, it is if a supposed leaked benchmark listing is anything to go by.

In this leaked benchmark, the phone is revealed as having Android 12 loaded on to it out of the box, as well as the powerful mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor.

This CPU is made up of eight cores, one 'prime' 2.5GHz core, along with three powerful 2.2GHz cores, and four slightly less powerful 1.8GHz cores. It's paired with an Adreno 642L graphics processing unit plus 8GB RAM.

Not much else is revealed in a benchmark listing and - as with any supposed leak from Geekbench - it's also worth approaching with a little cynicism, because it's not the most reliable of sources, unless revealed alongside some more believable leaks like photographs. Especially since no direct link to the benchmark result is provided by the original report.

The Edge 30 follows on from the Edge 20, which in itself was powered by the Snapdragon 778 processor, and launched in the second half of 2021.

If the leak is accurate, it would appear the Edge 30 doesn't represent much of a jump from its predecessor, which these days a popular way to update phone lineups.

We've seen an increasing number of manufacturers update their phone ranges with minor spec bumps twice a year, regardless of where those devices sit in the food chain. It wouldn't be that surprising then if this Moto Edge 30 leak turned out to be accurate.

Writing by Cam Bunton.