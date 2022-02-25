(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo-owned Motorola first released the Moto G Stylus smartphone two years ago specifically to rival the Samsung Galaxy Note series at a much more affordable price point. Now, the company is introducing the Moto Edge Plus as its latest stylus phone. It works with Motorola’s Smart Stylus, but there are some caveats.

Starting at $1,000 in the US (or $900 with a limited-time discount), the Moto Edge Plus offers native stylus support. If you want to use it with Moto's Smart Stylus, it's an optional extra that comes bundled with a folio cover. Moto Edge Plus doesn't have built-in stylus storage either - so, to recharge the stylus, you use the phone's 5-watt reverse wireless charging.



The Edge Plus runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, sports a 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and offers 15-watt Qi wireless charging and dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The base model packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,800 mAh battery. If you want more capacity, you can get the phone with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Motorola has also committed to two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

For cameras, the Moto Edge Plus has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide cam that can do macro photography. The third rear camera is just a 2-megapixel depth sensor. But there is a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the handset. The phone's rear cameras can also be used as webcams during video calls when connected to a nearby PC.

Motorola is claiming the Edge Plus is the first phone to support Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces VR platform when paired with Lenovo’s A3 Think Reality smart glasses. The phone also supports Motorola's Ready For platform, which allows the phone to connect to a nearby TV or monitor to provide a desktop-like UI much like Samsung’s Dex mode.

It has the Thinkshield security platform to help protect sensitive data, too.

Motorola said the Edge Plus will be available soon, but it hasn't announced an exact release date. The phone will be sold unlocked from Motorola and select US stores and carriers.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.