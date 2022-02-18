Motorola Frontier pops up in best picture leak yet

(Pocket-lint) - Excellent renders of the oft-rumoured Motorola Frontier have surfaced online and, if true, show a rather significant main camera on the rear.

Previous leaks have pointed to the phone sporting Samsung's 200-megapixel Isocell HP1 sensor, and the image collection posted by online tipster Evan Blass has 194-megapixel listed under a huge lens unit. That's in the same ballpark for sure.

The other two cameras on the rear are reportedly a 50-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto. Photography will be the main focus of the Frontier it certainly seems.

Optical image stabilisation is said to be on board too, for good measure.

Former rumours point to a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also claimed that the phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset - an overclocked version of the SD 8 Gen 1 many flagships are using in 2022.

GSM Arena also states that it will have a 4,500mAh battery wuth 125W fast charging.

Don't hold your breath for an official announcement any time soon though, the common thinking is that it will be announced in July this year. We'll keep you informed of any further leaks or details.

Writing by Rik Henderson.