Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Motorola phone news

Moto Edge 30 Pro to launch on 24 February?

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
@moto Moto Edge 30 Pro to launch on 24 February?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has announced through its social media handles that it will be hosting a launch event on 24 February for its next Edge-series phone

The same message was shared through its global Twitter handle, and its India specific handle, suggesting quite a wide global launch for this product, which could be its first flagship phone of 2022. 

Motorola hasn't yet named the device that's going to be revealed during this press event, but it could be the Edge 30 Pro. A device which - in essence - is a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that launched in China towards the end of 2021. 

That is just an educated guess though; Moto's Edge-branded series can be quite tricky to get a handle on given the rebranding that goes on between regions.  

However, if it is the Edge 30 Pro (or X30 in disguise), it'll be the Moto flagship of the year, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. While it's only a short turnaround time, given how recently the Edge 20 launched, Motorola is undoubtedly keen to be among the first to launch a phone with Qualcomm's latest chipset. 

Other specs of the Edge X30 include a 144Hz refresh rate OLED display with HDR10+ support, measing 6.7-inches diagonally with fullHD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution. 

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE
Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

The launch timeframe suggests its getting a jump on MWC phone reveals, by launching its device a couple of days before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list By Cam Bunton ·