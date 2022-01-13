Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Moto G Stylus leak shows forthcoming phone from every angle

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola's alleged next phone has been subject to plenty of leaks in recent times, including renders and images. Now we have a new lineup picture that shows it from every angle.

Currently dubbed the "Moto G Stylus 2022", the phone looks similar to its predecessor (called the Moto G Pro in the UK).

It also goes by the codename Motorola Milan and it is claimed that a launch announcement will be made soon.

91Mobiles posted the latest image of what looks like press renders, which shows a triple-camera system on the rear and hole-punch notch on the front.

The site also claims that it will be available in gold and black colours, with a 6.58-inch F HD+ 90Hz display that's likely to be LCD.

It won't be the most powerful around, with a rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor and 6GB of RAM. Internal storage could well be 128GB out of the box.

A 4,500mAh battery will reportedly run the show.

The camera system is claimed to be lead with a 50-megapixel main cam, but with quad-pixel technology.

In all likelihood, it'll be announced as part of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March. The annual trade show is currently still going ahead, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant in Central Europe.

