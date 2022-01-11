Motorola Razr 3 could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

(Pocket-lint) - The Motorola Razr's relaunch as a foldable touchscreen smartphone has been fun to watch, but its second iteration, while much improved, has been outshone by the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, which simply brings beefier specs to the table.

We've heard that there will indeed be a third version of the new Motorola Razr, which you'd imagine should launch sometime this year, thanks to leaks from Lenovo, but now a fresh indication has come that it will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

That's a big bit of news, and a really promising one, since previous Razrs haven't shipped with what you'd label "flagship" chipsets, so it's an immediate sign that the third version of the phone might be able to stand toe to toe with its competitors at least as far as performance is concerned.

Another apparent addition will be at least one version of the phone that has ultra-wideband support for a wider set of possible applications, which is also a good look for a phone that's sure to be priced at a pretty premium level, based on its last two outings.

The information comes from XDA-Developers, and there's more to it, too. The phone will apparently ditch its sizeable notch in favour of a hole-punch selfie camera at the top of the main display, which will itself likely be capable of a 120Hz refresh rate.

There might be a few available versions of the Razr 3, too, since the same source has indicated it'll come with 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage space. All of this points towards more of an investment in the phone's success from Motorola, so we're eager to see how it looks when official news comes out around it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.