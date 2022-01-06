(Pocket-lint) - Those of you in the market for a stylus-equipped handset that won't break the bank should consider Motorola’s Moto G Stylus series - especially because it's about to get an update if a recent render dump is to be believed.

Leakster Nils Ahrensmeier (via Android Police) has shared what looks to be "official" images of the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022. They show the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back, complete with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It’s also clear the new phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Elsewhere, the device looks and seems very similar to its predecessor.

Moto G Stylus 2022

(the one previously renderd by @OnLeaks) pic.twitter.com/F6DIAJmGhp — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 4, 2022

This leak doesn't provide too many details about the size of the Moto G Stylus 2022's display or its technology - aside from that it'll have a 90Hz refresh rate - but it is evident there is a hole-punch cutout for the front selfie camera. Other expected features include 128GB of onboard storage, a stylus that can slot into the device itself, the ability to take notes even with the display turned off, and a headphone jack.

Motorola has yet to officially announce the device or confirm these details, but the rumour mill currently expects a mid-2022 release window.