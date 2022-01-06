Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Moto G Stylus 2022 design and specs fully revealed in leaked batch of renders

- Built-in stylus and 50MP primary shooter

(Pocket-lint) - Those of you in the market for a stylus-equipped handset that won't break the bank should consider Motorola’s Moto G Stylus series - especially because it's about to get an update if a recent render dump is to be believed. 

Leakster Nils Ahrensmeier (via Android Police) has shared what looks to be "official" images of the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022. They show the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back, complete with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It’s also clear the new phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Elsewhere, the device looks and seems very similar to its predecessor

This leak doesn't provide too many details about the size of the Moto G Stylus 2022's display or its technology - aside from that it'll have a 90Hz refresh rate - but it is evident there is a hole-punch cutout for the front selfie camera. Other expected features include 128GB of onboard storage, a stylus that can slot into the device itself, the ability to take notes even with the display turned off, and a headphone jack.

Motorola has yet to officially announce the device or confirm these details, but the rumour mill currently expects a mid-2022 release window. 

