Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Motorola phone news

A Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone is in the works, Lenovo exec confirms

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint A Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone is in the works, Lenovo exec confirms

- It will go on sale in China first

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo-owned Motorola is apparently developing a third-generation Motorola Razr.

In 2019, the company resurrected its popular flip phone in the form of a full-fledged foldable smartphone. In 2020, Motorola introduced a 5G model. Now, Motorola is working on a Motorola Razr 3, as confirmed by a Lenovo executive Chen Jin on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Android Authority first noticed the executive's post and shared a machine-translated version of it. Here is an excerpt of that translation:

"I hope we are not slobbering, but do more, including silently preparing the third-generation Razr folding screen mobile phone: more advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface, and of course, there is a more atmospheric appearance. This product, we do our part, will be the first to be listed on the Chinese market!"

The site used Google Chrome’s integrated translation feature to translate the quotes, so there are obviously some errors. Nevertheless, it does seem like a new Razr is in the works. It'll be interesting to see what a better human-machine interface and atmospheric appearance look like on it.

Here's to hoping it comes to the US and the UK when it does launch, however, as Jin noted it will first go on sale in China.

Read also: Best upcoming folding phones

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic
These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 29 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Ultra 22 hands-on pics leak shows camera and much more
Samsung Galaxy Ultra 22 hands-on pics leak shows camera and much more By Rik Henderson ·
Google Pixel 6 tips and tricks: 13 Android 12 features to try
Google Pixel 6 tips and tricks: 13 Android 12 features to try By Cam Bunton ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing and review videos appear online
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing and review videos appear online By Rik Henderson ·