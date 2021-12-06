(Pocket-lint) - As previously expected, Motorola's latest flagship phone and potentially the first on the market running Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will launch in China this Thursday 9 December.

Now we know which device it will be, however.

The Moto Edge X30 will first arrive in China, according to a post from the official Motorola Weibo account. It also revealed a couple of key specifications ahead of the launch.

It will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 capabilities.

There's a dual-camera on the rear, featuring two 50-megapixel sensors - one standard, the other with periscope zoom. An even bigger 60-megapixel sensor drives the front-facing camera.

This was revealed in one marketing poster trailing the Chinese unveiling event. Another shows 68W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery.

91Mobiles also adds that the phone with come with a decent amount of RAM - 16GB of it, in fact. And, it'll sport up to 512GB of internal storage.

According to Motorola, while it will be formally announced on Thursday, the Moto Edge X30 will be available from 15 December in the country. There's no word yet on a possible price.

It's more than likely that the handset, or a variant, will then make its way to other regions globally in 2022.