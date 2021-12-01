(Pocket-lint) - It's official: a new Moto Edge flagship device is coming "in just a few days". Those were the words of Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experiences at Motorola, speaking on stage at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021. Following on from this, Motorola revealed its official teaser poster, confirming the event on 9 December.

However, before you get overexcited, this is the next-gen Moto Edge for the China market only - so think upgrade of the Edge S device (which became the G100 in wider markets).

While there's rumour of a Moto X30, we have an inkling that this China-only model could be a version of the Moto G200 (which was announced in mid November) but with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform inside. But that's just our take. The teaser posted, embedded below, doesn't reveal specifics, but does confirm it's an Edge rather than X device:

Following the announcement of Qualcomm's 2022 flagship platform, announcements have been coming thick and fast of next-generation flagships lining up to use the chipset: there's the Xiaomi 12, Oppo's next flagship, this Motorola, support from Realme, and more anticipated.

Whether this new Moto Edge device will also appear in wider markets is up for debate though. If it does it'll almost certainly undergo a name change to fit within specific territories, and with the Moto G200 having only just been announced, we think it would be a matter of months - so sometime in 2022 - before the Chicago-based company is ready to release its next flagship.