Save $600 on Motorola Razr (2020) this Black Friday!

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is the perfect time of the year to shop for expensive electronics and gadgets. If you plan your shopping list correctly, you can even stand to save thousands of dollars. However, it’s crucial to compare all the available deals (there are a LOT of them) to find the ideal ones for you. Motorola is offering some pretty stellar deals this Black Friday, giving you the opportunity to save hundreds on high-end smartphones.

Motorola Razr (2020) is currently one of the company’s most attractive and advanced smartphones, equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, unbelievable 5G speed, and the iconic flippable design. Razr (2020) is generally available for $1,399.99, but you can now get it for only $799.99 — that’s a whopping $600 discount! However, the Black Friday deal only lasts until the 5th of December, so you better act fast!

Below, we highlight Razr’s most notable features and introduce some of the other Motorola Black Friday deals.

Motorola Razr has an extremely unique and innovative design that combines the best of modern smartphone features and the iconic Motorola flippable design. The smartphone measures 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm unfolded, but you can fold it down to only 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm. You can also, of course, fold the 6.2-inch OLED display in half, allowing you to pocket it comfortably. If you want a large screen while increasing pocketability, this phone is the ideal choice.

Motorola Razr has a powerful 2800mAh battery that can keep your device powered for an entire day. Furthermore, it features TurboPower™ charging capability, which means a few minutes of charging can give you several hours of use. As such, Razr is the ideal phone to carry around when you’re traveling or in situations with limited access to a power source — you don’t need to carry an external battery around.

Motorola Razr has an extremely powerful 48 MP primary camera that captures vibrant, sharp, and stunning photographs and videos. When the phone is flipped closed, you can also use the 20MP Quad Pixel selfie camera to capture some of the sharpest self-portraits. The Laser autofocus feature allows you to capture cinematic videos while focusing on the subject, and the f/1.7 aperture ensures optimal clarity at night.

One of the biggest problems with traditional flip phones, and the reason they went out of fashion, is that they didn’t provide an interactive view of the display when closed. However, Razr combines the benefits of flip phones and modern smartphones. When it’s closed, the phone features a 2.7-inch OLED display with an interactive quick view. As such, you can view notifications, make calls, play music, and perform most other functions even while the phone is folded down.

Motorola Razr is equipped with a super-fast 5G network, allowing you to watch 8K videos, download your favorite shows, or perform other intensive activities without any lags. It’s currently compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint 5G networks.

Motorola Razr is an extremely powerful smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8 GB of RAM. As such, the smartphone has a storage space of 256GB, which is sufficient for you to view photos, music, movies, and much more.

Motorola Edge ($300 Off)

Motorola Edge is a powerful 5G smartphone with an immersive 6.7” OLED display that wraps neatly around the sides of the phone. The 90-degrees wrap-around display does away with bezels, giving you an infinite experience. Furthermore, the HDR10+ display allows you to see all the colors in the spectrum with complete clarity.

Motorola Edge features three rear cameras for close-ups, ultra-wide landscapes, and high-res optical zoom. It features a 4500 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of power, with the capability to recharge within minutes. The Motorola Edge is originally worth $699.99, but you can now get it for only $399.99 — that’s a $300 discount.

Moto G100 ($150 Off)

Moto G100 is the ideal phone for those craving more power and speed. It features the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As such, it’s an extremely powerful system with a 90 Hz refresh rate that allows you to scroll through apps without lags. The Moto G100 is originally worth $599.99, but it’s now available for $449.99 for Black Friday.

Moto G Stylus ($100 Off)

Moto G Stylus is a unique smartphone with an inbuilt stylus that provides optimal control over the system. Whenever you retrieve the stylus, your favorite apps automatically open up to allow you to take instant notes or make doodles. You can also edit the designs and list with optimal precision. It also features three cameras for laser auto-focus, macro vision, and ultra-wide angles. The Moto G Stylus is available at a $100 discount for Black Friday.

Motorola Razr is undoubtedly one of the most advanced Motorola smartphones available, especially suitable for those who prefer the flip-phone design with the conveniences of modern smartphones. You can save $600 if you purchase this smartphone until 5 December, so you better get shopping!