Here are the best Black Friday deals on Motorola phones!

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is finally upon us! And you know what that means… deals and savings! This is the perfect time of the year to purchase all those electronic gadgets you’ve been eyeing all year long.

Motorola is coming out swinging this Black Friday with amazing deals on a wide range of their phones, including the Moto Razr, Motorola Edge, Motorola One 5G Ace, and many more. You can save up to $600 on your Moto phone purchase this year by taking advantage of their deals, which will continue until 5 December, so you better get your shopping cart ready!

The Razr (2020) combines the flip-phone aesthetic with the conveniences of modern smartphones. It features a 6.2" OLED display that can be folded down completely. When folded down, the phone also features a small 2.7” display that provides a quick interactive view of your notifications, calls, texts, and more. As such, it offers the aesthetics of flip phones while retaining the immediate display conveniences of modern phones.

Noteworthy Features:

6.2” OLED display

All-day battery

TurboPower charging

48MP primary camera

20MP selfie camera

5G compatibility

Quick View display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

8 GB of RAM

256 GB storage

Black Friday Deal:

Original Cost : $1,399.99

Current Cost : $799.99

Discount : $600

Motorola Edge has one of the most immersive displays available amongst smartphones right now. It features an Endless Edge display wherein the 6.7” OLED screen wraps around the phone at 90-degrees, making it seem like the phone doesn’t have bezels or edges. This is one of the only smartphones to feature an endless edge display. It’s also compatible with the 5G network, and it features three cameras for different types of shots.

Noteworthy Features:

5G network

Up to 2 days of battery

6.7” OLED display

Endless Edge display

64 MP triple camera system

Ultra-wide lens, high-res optical zoom, and macro vision

Quad Pixel technology

6 GB of RAM

256 GB of storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor

Black Friday Deal:

Original Cost : $699.99

Current Cost : $399.99

Discount : $300

Moto G100 is ideal for those craving more speed and power in their smartphones. It features a powerful Qualcomm processor, essentially giving it as much power as phones twice its cost. It’s also compatible with 5G networks and WiFi 6, allowing you to access online content without lags or buffering. Furthermore, this phone has a 5000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of power, and the TurboPower 20 can recharge your phone within minutes.

Noteworthy Features:

5G network compatibility

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G mobile platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

6.7” CinemaVision display

90 Hz refresh rate

5000 mAh battery

64 MP high-res camera

Black Friday Deal:

Original Cost : $599.99

Current Cost : $449.99

Discount : $150

Motorola Edge (2021) is known for its ultra-high-resolution camera and ultra-smooth display. It features three distinct rear lenses. The first is a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with macro vision, the second is a 108MP sensor, and the third is a depth sensor for automatic background blur. Furthermore, it has a 32MP front-facing selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology for brilliant portraits in low-light conditions.

Noteworthy Features:

119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens

Macro vision

108MP sensor

Depth sensor

32MP selfie camera

144 Hz refresh rate

6.8” ultra-wide display

HDR10 certification

Up to 2 days of power

Qualcomm Snapdragon TM 778G processor

5G network compatibility

WiFi 6E compatibility

Black Friday Deal:

Original Cost : $699.99

Current Cost : $599.99

Discount : $100

Motorola One 5G Ace is an extremely affordable smartphone that’s made even more affordable because of the $100 Black Friday discount. This smartphone allows you to enjoy superfast 5G speed and a battery that lasts over 2 days. It features a 48 MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology, a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro vision feature for 5x close-ups. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that packs the features of phones twice its cost, this is the ideal choice.

Noteworthy Features:

5G network compatibility

Over 2 days of battery life

5000 mAh battery

6.7" full HD display

HDR10 certification

48 MP triple camera system

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor

Water-repellent design

Black Friday Deal:

Original Cost : $399.99

Current Cost : $299.99

Discount : $100

These are some of the best Black Friday deals on Moto phones this year, so you can potentially save up to $600 on high-end smartphones. If you’re still looking for the right smartphone, we suggest you check these out while the deal’s hot!