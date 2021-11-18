(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has never been shy when it comes to launching multiple handsets within a range featuring very similar specifications. For 2021 that's no different. Despite promising a simplification of its series - with "bigger number means bigger features" positioning - there are four new lower-end G series handsets coming at the tail-end of 2021: the G31, G41, G51 5G and G71 5G.

That's not forgetting the fifth, higher-end product, the G200. Whew.

Not all of these lower-spec handsets will arrive in all territories, though. Aside from the top-tier G200, it's only the bottom-rung G31 that will be coming to UK shores, for example, with the others targeted for European launches in different regions instead.

Even so, the presence of the G31 is somewhat peculiar - as it arrives just nine months after the G30 launched. So what's different about it? In summary: the G31 ditches Qualcomm for a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and switches the main camera arrangement to a 50-megapixel sensor.

The use of this 50MP sensor is a staple across many of these new handsets, with the G71 5G and G51 5G also employing that in their setups, alongside a depth sensor and an ultra-wide (with macro vision integrated for close-ups).

Here's a quick breakdown of how the four handsets differ:

Cameras: 50MP main, depth sensor & ultra-wide (G71, G51, G31), 48MP main with optical stabilisation (G41 only)

Processor: Snapdragon 695 (G71), Snapdragon 480 Pro 5G (G51), MediaTek Helio G85 (G31 & G41)

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD LCD 120Hz (G51), 6.4-inch Full HD OLED 60Hz (G71, G41, G31)

5,000mAh battery capacity (G71, G51, G41, G31)

So there we have it, there's no shortage of Moto G series handsets due. At least the removal of name add-ons - such as 'Power', 'Style', etc - is now clearly a thing of the past, whether you like the number convention or not.

