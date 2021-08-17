(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has introduced yet another affordable phone, and it is making its way to the UK.

Called the Moto G60s, it'll land in stores this week for £219.99 (around $305) with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen packing a 120Hz refresh rate. The other headlining spec is a large 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging. It supposedly offers 12 hours of power from a 12-minute charge. It also has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD slot, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It sports a quad lens, too. There's a 64-megapixel main with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

So, how is the Moto G60s so cheap? Well, there's no 5G, and the 4GB starting RAM is a bit of a compromise.

But it does include Moto's ThinkShield for Mobile platform, which is designed to offer a premium security experience. Plus, most phones with a 120Hz refresh rate are considered premium, even if they're budget devices. It's worth noting the iPhone 12 series doesn't even offer 120Hz.

If any of this interests you, the Moto G60s is launching in Iced Mint and Ink Blue colours. No word yet on US availability.