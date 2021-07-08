(Pocket-lint) - The Chinese certification site, TENAA, posted images of what appears to be the next-gen Moto Edge phones: thought to be the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Pro. So what can you expect from these alleged incoming handsets?

Well, first thing's first, there's potentially regional variation to consider. Remember that the Moto G100 launched in China as the Edge S. And given the TENAA images show what appears to be a flat screen - i.e. no actual curved 'edge', as per the original Moto Edge and Edge+ - we suspect there's the possibility of these handsets fitting in as part of the Moto G series.

The specifications are largely on board with that idea, too, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 thought to be on board the Edge 20 Pro reflecting that found in the current G100. The screen specifications read much the same too, with a 6.67-inch OLED panel sporting a Full HD+ resolution.

The Edge 20 models up the ante in the cameras department, though, with an expected 108-megapixel lead in the rear triple cameras department. Looking at the TENAA images side by side the square-shape camera in the Pro would suggest there's a periscope zoom lens tucked within, likely to be one of the defining factors making it the 'Pro' model of the duo.

So whether these will be China-only handsets initially is up for debate. But given the source of the images, we suspect it won't be long before we find out more...