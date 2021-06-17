(Pocket-lint) - Motorola is considering not updating the foldable Razr this year, despite releasing one in 2019 and then again seven months later with 5G in 2020.

The company reportedly wants to slow down and refine its foldable design before pushing out a third-generation model, according to the DSCC, a display expert that put out a report examining the future landscape. The DSCC claimed the next Razr "isn't expected until the second half of 2022" and that Motorola is looking to "re-invent its foldable design". There isn't much else to go on, but from the sounds of it, Motorola wants to be in a better position to take on other foldables.

The 2020 Razr isn't a device with mainstream appeal like the original from 15 years ago - plus the glut of folding phone competitors is a real challenge. But, nonetheless, in our review of the phone, we found it to be an exciting piece of technology that stands out for more of the right reasons than the wrong ones.

Perhaps the third foldable Razr Motorola comes up with will be just as eye-catching. Whatever form it takes, it'll likely compete with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. There has been no evidence of Motorola's plans, however, and the company hasn't commented on the DSCC's report.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.