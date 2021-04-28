Motorola could launch up to three Moto Edge models this year

(Pocket-lint) - According to recent speculation Motorola could launch up to three new Moto Edge models this year, following on from its flagship(ish) phone from 2020.

The information comes from the usually reliable leaker, Evan Blass, who suggests devices with codenames Berlin, Kyoto and Sierra are due to hit the smartphone market this year.

One of the models - Kyoto - has had some of its specifications leaked by German site, TechnikNews, which claims the Kyoto model will feature a 108-megapixel camera similar to the Moto G60 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

It's apparently a Samsung-made sensor and will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera which also doubles as the macro lens, plus a low resolution 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Currently, this appears to be the only information about any of the new Moto Edge phones. It's expected that Kyoto will be the cheapest of the three models, and that they'll all be launching in the US.

What was interesting about the first Moto Edge was that it launched as an almost-flagship phone, offering some high-end features in a phone that was half the price of some of the top tier devices.

With three new Edge models coming, it suggests Motorola has spotted the same opportunity in the mid-range market to offer a diverse group of phones at varying prices, similar to what Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Redmi have done.

Of course that means the market is about to get even more crowded than it is already, but given that many of the other Chinese manufacturers have little to no presence in the US, it could have some success there.

Writing by Cam Bunton.