Motorola's Moto G50 brings 5G to affordable handset

(Pocket-lint) - In tandem with its Moto G100 launch, Motorola also announced the Moto G50 - a 5G-capable affordable handset to feature slap bang in the centre of Motorola's new G series line-up.

The G series is now in its tenth generation, believe it or not, with Motorola attempting to deliver a more comprehensible map of the line-up. The theory goes that smaller the number, such as Moto G10, the lower the spec; the higher the number, such as the G100, the higher the spec.

Except, Motorola being Motorola, it's already crossed the wires: because the new G50 has a lower-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 platform inside, which is lower-spec than the Snapdragon 662 in the G30 handset.

Confused yet? Us too. We asked Motorola to comment, with a company spokesperson saying that it's about "the whole package that's being offered" - i.e. that the G50 offers 5G connectivity, whereas the G30 does not.

Otherwise the G50 and the G30 are largely comparable. Both deliver a 90Hz capable 6.5-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 48-megapixel main camera.

The Moto G50 will be coming to select European markets, priced €249.99, "in the coming weeks". But if you don't care for 5G speeds then we'd advise you go look at the (even more affordable) G30 instead.

Writing by Mike Lowe.

