Moto G100 to launch on 25 March?

Motorola is preparing to launch a top-of-the-range G-series phone called the G100 and, by the sounds of it, is going to launch a near-flagship level device.

We've already seen leaks that virtually confirm that it is essentially a rebadged Moto Edge S for international markets. Now it appears we have a launch date too.

Nils Ahrendmeier - of German tech blog TechnikNews - shared a save the date teaser on his Twitter profile indicating that Motorola's launch will take place on 25 March.

If accurate, that would mean it's launching just two days after OnePlus unveils its next series of flagship devices on 23 March.

From what we know about the Moto Edge S, we're expecting to see a phone powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and equipped with a fullHD+ 90Hz LCD display measuring 6.7-inches diagonally.

Given the fact it has an LCD (and not AMOLED) panel, and a physical fingerprint sensor, it's safe to expect that this will cost a lot less than any top-tier phone from big-name manufacturers.

We can likely expect a less premium build too judging by the quite chunky bezels around the display.

However, everything points to it sitting right at the top of the Moto G lineup which - up until now - have nearly always been low-powered entry-level smartphones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.