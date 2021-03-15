Moto G100 leak reveals striking similarity to Edge S

(Pocket-lint) - Leaked renders have been published showing us what the near-flagship level Moto G100 is going to look like, and it's safe to say it's virtually just a rebadged Moto Edge S for the international market.

The leak shows a phone with a dual hole-punch camera on the front and a neatly arranged square quad camera system on the back.

The phone also features a physical fingerprint sensor built into the power button, placed in a recess in the side. It also shows two colour options: a silky white and bright shimmering blue.

What is new, however, is the physical Google Assistant button built into the left side of the phone. This button also features on the latest G-series phones.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 15 March 2021

As noted by TechnikNews - who originally posted the images - the specs are virtually identical to the Edge S too.

Moto launched the Edge S in China back in January, announcing a phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. This is one of Qualcomm's latest processors that's not quite as powerful as the top tier SD888, but a step above the 700 series.

It's expected to feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ resolution LCD display with refresh rates up to 90Hz. A big focus is going to be the cameras.

On the back, the quad system is lead by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It's joined by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a ToF sensor.

Motorola has been teasing the phone through its international Twitter handle, so it won't be too long before the phone is launched. It should be official within the coming weeks.

Writing by Cam Bunton.