(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has been making superb-value phones for a while, now, offering the opportunity to pick up a great handset that doesn't have to cost the earth, and we've been big fans of a lot of them.

The latest in that proud line is the Moto G9 Power, a beast on the battery front and no slouch on the rest of its spec-list, but what exactly makes it such a great choice? Read on to find out more about this great budget Android marvel.

The Moto G9 Power is named entirely fairly - it's got oodles of power to fall back on, thanks to a huge 5,000mAh battery at its heart. It's the sort of capacity that most flagships would dream of being able to include, and means that you're getting a true two-day smartphone.

If you're anything like us, you've spent the last decade getting more and more used to having a phone that can't make it through a normal day's use, especially if you're out and about using cellular service. Wave those days goodbye if you pick up the G9 Power, and get used to forgetting NOT to charge your phone.

With value, it can sometimes be tempting to assume that you'll have to accept cut corners in various other ways, which the Moto G9 Power disproves nicely. It's really solidly made, and has a classy, subtle design that you'll come to appreciate more and more as you use it.

Plus, to be frank, it looks like a flagship - your friends won't know you've saved literally hundreds compared to them unless you decide to gloat about it. Looks aren't everything, but they do matter. Luckily enough, it's more than skin-deep here, with great camera options and a zippy processor also making sure that the G9 Power is great to use as well as to look at.

The fingerprint scanner on the phone's rear is another great example - it's quick and works really reliably, so you'll always be able to get into your phone in a second, while being confident that others won't have it so easy.

That ease of use is even further enhanced by some of Motorola's textbook software experience. It layers on some brilliant functionality to make Android feel more user-friendly and to let you control your phone as you like.

However, it steers well clear installing anything you don't need - there are good additions, but no bloatware to annoy you and be uninstalled. That's a great choice, and makes the G9 Power really nice to use with its clean OS and easy features. That's something that a lot more phones could do with emulating.

These are just a handful of the reasons why you might find that the Moto G9 Power is a perfect choice if you're on the lookout for a new, sensibly priced smartphone - pick one up for yourself and you'll soon see!