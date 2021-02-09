(Pocket-lint) - Yesterday, a major leak revealed three Motorola phones that are expected soon - the Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power. However, there seems to be a fourth device to be added to that lineup, the Moto G40 5G.

"Inside sources" have allegedly spilled the beans on the entry-level 5G handset, including its HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G40 is also tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

It'll have 128GB of internal storage, with expansion available through a microSD card slot. And, the rear camera is said to sport three lenses - 48-megapixel main, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth.

The front camera will be 13-megapixels.

There will be a fingerprint scanner on the rear, it is claimed, with a 3.5mm headphone jack also built into the chassis. It'll come with Android 11 from the box.

It's not yet known exactly when the Moto G40 will be launched, but we'll bring you that news when possible.

As a refresher, the Motorola Moto G10 will run on a Snapdragon 480 processor, the G30 a Snapdragon 662, while the E7 Power is rumoured to have the Mediatek Helio P22 CPU instead.

None are expected to break the bank.

Writing by Rik Henderson.