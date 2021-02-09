  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola Moto G40 5G could also launch soon, alongside G10, G30 and E7 Power

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Motorola Moto G40 5G could also launch soon, alongside G10, G30 and E7 Power
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Yesterday, a major leak revealed three Motorola phones that are expected soon - the Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power. However, there seems to be a fourth device to be added to that lineup, the Moto G40 5G.

"Inside sources" have allegedly spilled the beans on the entry-level 5G handset, including its HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G40 is also tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

It'll have 128GB of internal storage, with expansion available through a microSD card slot. And, the rear camera is said to sport three lenses - 48-megapixel main, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth.

The front camera will be 13-megapixels.

There will be a fingerprint scanner on the rear, it is claimed, with a 3.5mm headphone jack also built into the chassis. It'll come with Android 11 from the box.

It's not yet known exactly when the Moto G40 will be launched, but we'll bring you that news when possible.

Stadia's troubles, Garmin Instinct Solar review and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 89
Stadia's troubles, Garmin Instinct Solar review and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 89 By Rik Henderson ·

As a refresher, the Motorola Moto G10 will run on a Snapdragon 480 processor, the G30 a Snapdragon 662, while the E7 Power is rumoured to have the Mediatek Helio P22 CPU instead.

None are expected to break the bank.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
How to customise your iPhone home screen with Widgetsmith and Shortcuts
How to customise your iPhone home screen with Widgetsmith and Shortcuts By Maggie Tillman ·
How to unlock your Face ID iPhone with Apple Watch when wearing a face mask
How to unlock your Face ID iPhone with Apple Watch when wearing a face mask By Dan Grabham ·
Possible Android 12 interface leaks early, shows new widget design
Possible Android 12 interface leaks early, shows new widget design By Cam Bunton ·
Qualcomm X65 is the company's next-gen 5G modem capable of 10Gb per second
Qualcomm X65 is the company's next-gen 5G modem capable of 10Gb per second By Dan Grabham ·
When will my phone get Android 11?
When will my phone get Android 11? By Chris Hall ·
Asus ROG Phone 5 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 16GB RAM
Asus ROG Phone 5 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 16GB RAM By Rik Henderson ·