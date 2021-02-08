Motorola photo-rola: Moto G10, G30 and E7 Power renders leak

(Pocket-lint) - A trio of Motorola handsets are reportedly heading our way, with a massive image leak showing the three in all their glory.

Some specifications for the Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have also been revealed, thanks to TechnikNews and XDA Developers' Adam Conway.

The Moto G10 is alleged to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is codenamed "Capri" and, as you can see from the images, have a quad camera serup on the rear.

This is said to be made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth respectively.

It'll have a 6.5-inch 60Hz display, come with 128GB of storage, and sport a 5,000mAh battery. Pricing is said to be €149 for both iridescent pearl and aurora grey colour variants.

The Moto G30, codenamed "Capri Plus", is said to have a Snapdragon 662 processor running the show, with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It'll feature a triple unit camera on the rear: 64-megapixel main, plus two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth.

It too will have a 6.5-inch display, although ups the refresh rate to 90Hz. You'll get 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing will reportedly start at €179.

Finally, the Moto E7 Power is said to sport the Mediatek Helio P22 processor and either 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

Its main selling point will be the 5,000mAh battery in such a budget device. As such, the camera is only expected to be dual (13-megapixel and 2-megapixel), while storage is likely to be 64GB tops.

Hopefully, we'll find out more soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.